MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) ::A man died when his friends played a practical joke by pumping air in his stomach at a tyre puncture repair shop in Khangarh on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, Nazir Ahmad (40) s/o Ameer Bakhsh had gone to a tyre puncture repair shop at Jhok Bhutta in Khangarh where the owner of the shop Asghar Baloch and Saleem Bhatti, both stated to be Nazir's friends forcibly pumped air into his stomach.

Nazir's condition deteriorated and was taken to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh where doctors referred him to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

He, however, died on the way to hospital. Both his friends escaped from the scene.

Khangarh police have registered a case and started search to arrest the two accused.