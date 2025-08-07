Practical measures being taken for sustainable cleanliness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In line with the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 'Suthra Punjab vision',

practical steps were being taken across the province to ensure sustainable cleanliness.

An important meeting was held under the leadership of Lahore Waste Management

Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din to ensure timely and efficient sanitation

services in Lahore Division, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the LWMC CEO directed the contractors from Kasur, Sheikhupura

and Nankana Sahib to declare all rural areas "zero-waste zones" within the next 15 days.

He also instructed that additional sanitation workers must be deployed at the entry and

exit points of all cities within the division.

Special cleanliness measures were also ordered around Mosques, government and

private educational institutions, parks and other public spaces.

Contractors were urged to strictly implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

and ensure effective deployment of both workers and machinery in rural areas.

The meeting was attended by all contractors and monitoring officers from the 12 tehsils

of the Lahore Division. The performance of all contractors were reviewed and directives

were issued to replicate urban-level cleanliness operations in rural union councils.