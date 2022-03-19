UrduPoint.com

Practical Measures Being Taken To Improve Services Delivery Across Division: Commissioner Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed said on Saturday that practical measures were being taken to provide maximum relief to masses by ensuring facilities in different sectors.

The commissioner said this while talking to citizens during his visit to Union Councils 4, 5, Dhobi Ghat, Jalal Park and some other places.

The commissioner observed that road crossing sign had been installed outside 711 schools to ensure safety of road users and school kids.

Similarly, 3765 streets lights were activated across the division. The government also spent money on repair of 57 bridges, and flyovers.

Likewise, to improve sewerage issues, 2150 sewerage lines were cleaned.

As many as 8393 complaints were also resolved. About cleanliness arrangements, 62,838 tonnes of trash was removed properly.

Dr Irshad added that 172 buildings of different governments were repainted. The officials also removed 842 billboards which could be dangerous for general public.

To tackle environment pollution issue, 1314 vehicles, causing pollution were impounded and fined Rs 188,700.

The administration of all districts was working hard to bring fruits of government policies to the people. Citizens should also support the administrations of the cities, said Dr Irshad.

>