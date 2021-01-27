UrduPoint.com
Practical Measures Being Taken To Uplift Deprived Segments: Minister

Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar said on Wednesday the government was taking practical measures for uplifting the living standard of deprived segments of the society

Talking to the media after having a meeting with a delegation of party workers here, he said the process of providing services in the public offices had been improved by introducing reforms.

The capacity of public offices is being enhanced by promoting modern technology. He said the PTI government believed in practical measures rather than hollow slogans, adding that all out resources will be provided for ensuring the facilities to the poor people.

He said that facilities regarding property-related issues have been provided to the people on their doorsteps by holding 'revenue kutcheries' throughout the province. He said that conspiraciesof anti-development elements would not be succeeded and the journey of progress and prosperitywould be carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

More Stories From Pakistan

