Practical Measures Started For Effective Cleaning, Beautification Of City: CM Bugti
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 11:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday presided over a meeting regarding the solutions to the problems faced by the city of Quetta, the restoration of its lost beauty and measures for the improvement of civic facilities in the city.
The Members of Balochistan Assembly elected from Quetta participated in the meeting and sought for the improvement of education, health, efficient supply of water and electricity, communication, traffic and sanitation in Quetta city.
Addressing to the participants of the meeting, CM said that Quetta is the face of the province and practical measures have been started for the effective cleaning and beautification of the city.
The chief minister said Balochistan government has prepared a plan to operate the solid waste management in provincial capital on public private partnership basis soon to improve the sewage system.
According to the plan, the solid waste management system in the city would be outsourced from August to collect door-to-door garbage to make Quetta the cleanest city.
He said that a systematic action plan would also be prepared for the effective solution of the traffic problems of Quetta city.
Sarfraz Bugti said that in order to keep the Circular Road parking plaza in Quetta city functioning properly, an elevator will also be installed in the plaza.
The chief minister said that a festival will be organized every month in Quetta city and a series of measures have been started for the rehabilitation of drug addicted people in Quetta city for which rehabilitation centers have also been established with the support of NGOs.
He said that measures would also be taken to ensure the supply drinking water to the city from Mangi Dam. On this occasion, the elected members of the Provincial Assembly from Quetta presented suggestions for resolving various issues being faced by the city.
The chief minister directed the authorities concerned participating in the meeting that concrete decisions will be taken in the next meeting to resolve the problems of the city by taking all the stakeholders onboard.
He emphasized that a review meeting should also be held every month to address the problems of the city.
He said, “Quetta is our provincial capital and measures will be taken for the planning and development of the city which will improve quality of citizens' life.”
