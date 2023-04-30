UrduPoint.com

Practical Steps Afoot For Development Of Dera With Special Focus On Agri Sector: Qasuria

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Practical steps afoot for development of Dera with special focus on Agri Sector: Qasuria

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department, Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria has said the practical steps were being taken for the development of Dera Ismail Khan with a special focus on Agriculture sector.

He expressed these views as a chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Laser land-leveling machine, drones for spraying and other modern agricultural equipments worth crores of rupees by the government for local farmers here at Model Farm.

He said the farmers would be made able to grow more crops in minimum time by providing them modern machinery, adding, the provision of new drones for spraying and machinery was a link of that chain.

On this occasion, the minister distributed new modern lasers among a large number of landowners.

In the ceremony, Director Model Farm Muhammad Imran, District Director of Water Management Firm Habibur Rehman, Assistant Director Bilal Khan Baloch, SDO Malik Safdar Majoka, Syed Hashmat Zaidi, Sardar Imtiaz Khan Baloch, Malik Mushtaq Dar, Haji Bashir of Haji Morah and others were also present.

Qasuria said that the prosperity of Dera Ismail Khan linked with the country's prosperity, adding, those who speak against the national institutions were not well-wishers of the country. All citizens should play their role in strengthening the country's institutions.

He said that a modern machine for olive harvest has been delivered to Wana, South Waziristan which would help promotion of olive production in the area.

