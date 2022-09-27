Practical steps afoot for development of remote, backward areas: NA Deputy Speaker

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Khan Durrani on Tuesday said the federal government was taking practical steps for development of remote and backward areas

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Khan Durrani on Tuesday said the Federal government was taking practical steps for development of remote and backward areas.

He expressed these views during a meeting with delegation of Ahmedzai tribe's elders led by Malik Shah Kuram Khan Wazir and Malik Dil Shamad here at his house at Mewa Khel Surrani.

The deputy speaker said the funds would be released soon for provision of all basic necessities including education, health and Gas projects to the people of Ahmedzai tribe and Sub-division Wazir.

He said the a survey would be launched soon for provision of Gas facility in the areas of Wazir tribe. No hurdle would be tolerated in establishment of Basic Health Units (BHUs), schools and electricity projects in these areas, he added.

"We all must have to play our due role for the development, solidarity, progress and prosperity of the country," Durrani added.

Earlier, the elders of the Sub-division informed the deputy speaker about their issues. On which the deputy speaker assured them that all possible steps would be taken for resolving their issues on priority.

He informed that the survey would be launched soon for provision of gas facility in the areas of Wazir Sub-division, lacking this facility. The survey teams had also been formed for the purpose, he added.

The deputy speaker said the steps were being taken on war footings for development of Bannu district and provision of all basic necessities to the local people.