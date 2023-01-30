Practical steps afoot for welfare of police: DPO

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib Khan on Monday said that practical measures were being taken for the welfare of police and resolving other issues.

He said while speaking at the occasion of 'badge pinning ceremony' held here in his office for the promotion of DPO Office Reader Assistant Sub-Inspector Ameer Taimur.

He said the responsibilities of the police for maintaining peace have been increased during the prevailing situation. The policemen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were rendering sacrifices for the protection of the life and property of citizens, the DPO added.