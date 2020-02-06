Practical steps afoot to achieve objective of quality education: Sardar Rind

Balochistan Minister for Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Thursday said practical measures were being taken to improve facilities of educational institutions for achieving quality of knowledge in rural areas of province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Thursday said practical measures were being taken to improve facilities of educational institutions for achieving quality of knowledge in rural areas of province.

He expressed these views while talking to member of provincial assembly (MPA) Haji Mir Zahid Raki called on him at his office here.

Education matters, schools facilities and other related problems of province were discussed during meeting. The Minister said he was striving to ensure attendance of teachers and to reopen those schools which were closed in rural areas of province, saying no one would be allowed to sit their houses to take salaries.

Sardar said thousands of children including girls and boys were deprived from education due to those teachers who did not come schools and achieved their salaries at houses, saying that such staffs also burden of Education Sector in Province and strict steps to be taken against them for interest of education.

"Efforts will take to bring students towards educational institutions in order to enhance enrollment of children to achieve target of quality of education", he said, adding that each district of Balochistan was my home.

Rind marked backwardness could be removed from Balochistan through education and in this regard, comprehensive plan would be made to enhance performance of educational institutions for betterment of students' future.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Fazalur Rehman (JUI-F) leader Haji Mir Zahid Raiki also congratulated Sardar Yar Muhammad for taking charge of Balochistan Education Minister on the occasion and informed the Minister about his constituency area Washuk's education matters, requirement facilities and those closed schools in rural areas.

The Minister assured the MPA that he would take all possible measures to ensure reopening of those closed schools of Washuk areas and special directive would be issued to Education Secretary to immediately take action against absent teachers.