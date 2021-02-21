Practical steps afoot to ensure peace in Balochistan: Sheikh Rashid

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said that all possible steps were being taken to ensure peace in Balochistan in order to put the province on track of development.

The full implementation of all points of the National Action Plan will be ensured, he said while visiting Headquarters Frontier Corps Balochistan.

He said that inter-provincial liaison would be further improved for the betterment of law and order situation.

The minister called on IGFC North Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majoka. He also praised the role of Frontier Corps Balochistan in maintaining law and order situation in the province.

He laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' memorial on his arrival at the headquarters. A detailed briefing was given to the Interior Minister on the issue of the law order situation.