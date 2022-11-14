Practical steps afoot to ensure quality subsidized flour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration of Lakki Marwat is taking steps to provide quality flour at subsidized rates to people.

In this regard, Assistant Food Controller(AFC) Muhammad Yousaf and Inspector Food Farhan on Monday visited sale points to monitor the delivery and supply of subsidized flour to people through designated dealers.

The district food department is conducting such activities on a daily basis to ensure quality food items to people at affordable prices. The officials concerned also visit flour mills and check the record of allotted wheat quota, weighing, production and a stock register.

During the inspection, the officials sent the flour samples for laboratory analysis and warned dealers that stern action would be taken against those involved in creating an artificial flour crisis in the area.