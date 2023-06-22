UrduPoint.com

Practical Steps Being Taken For Shifting Of District Jail Outside City Area

Published June 22, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that practical steps were being taken for shifting of district jail outside the city area as per the directives of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

Holding a meeting with special committee of jail shifting here on Wednesday, he said that the Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi during his recent visit to Multan, had given the special task of shifting the district jail outside the city. He directed the officers concerned to search a suitable land for the project adding that the project of construction of new jail would be included in the next annual development budget.

The Commissioner said that extra barracks, residential colony the best security system would be included in the new jail building. He also sought a comprehensive plan for using the current jail building for some projects of public facilitation.

Briefing on the occasion, the police officers informed the Commissioner that consensus on the plan of shifting jail at Adda Laar has not be made by the authorities concerned. They said that 70 acre of land was required for the construction of new jail.

