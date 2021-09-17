UrduPoint.com

Practical Steps Being Taken To Attract Tourists: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Practical steps being taken to attract tourists: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday said that practical steps were being adopted to attract tourists and promote tourist industry and home ground tourism.

The governor said this while talking to Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas here at Governor's House, said a statement.

Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas discussed various meaningful measures to promote tourism in creek or coastal areas, boating and diving/swimming facility behind Churna Island, Karachi.

He also thrashed out about ship building and maritime sector potential.

The governor said that tourism was, in fact, fast becoming a flourishing trade and it helped us to earn valuable foreign exchange.

It promotes the economy of the country, as well as ties among different nations and inculcates a feeling of brotherhood, he said.

"There is a lot of tourism potential in Pakistan and promotion of that sector would not only strengthen the economy but also create business and job opportunities to numerous local people", he added.

Imran Ismail also appreciated the endeavors of Pakistan Navy in promotion of creek areas and development of recreational facilities like boating, diving/ swimming besides utilizing the maritime potential of the country.

