UrduPoint.com

Practical Steps Being Taken To Control Prices: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Practical steps being taken to control prices: DC

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid said on Saturday that practical steps were being taken to control prices of daily use items in the district as magistrates were taking action against profiteers by visiting the market on daily basis.

Addressing an important meeting held at DC Office, he directed the price control magistrates to ensure the sale of commodities as per government fixed prices.

Price Control Magistrates briefed the deputy commissioner that during the first week of the month, 1,634 inspections were conducted, in which 253shopkeepers were found guilty of violation and a fine of Rs 963,000 wereimposed while five people were arrested.

Related Topics

Fine Sale Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

10 minutes ago
 Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more ..

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

29 minutes ago
 US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at ..

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

3 hours ago
 Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid ..

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

3 hours ago
 PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.