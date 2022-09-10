Practical steps being taken to control prices: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid said on Saturday that practical steps were being taken to control prices of daily use items in the district as magistrates were taking action against profiteers by visiting the market on daily basis.

Addressing an important meeting held at DC Office, he directed the price control magistrates to ensure the sale of commodities as per government fixed prices.

Price Control Magistrates briefed the deputy commissioner that during the first week of the month, 1,634 inspections were conducted, in which 253shopkeepers were found guilty of violation and a fine of Rs 963,000 wereimposed while five people were arrested.