Open Menu

Practical Steps Being Taken To Control Smog

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Practical steps being taken to control smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that practical steps are being taken to control smog.

He said this while presiding over the smog control meeting, held at Agriculture House on Saturday. He said that all possible resources and means were being used to implement the Punjab Chief Minister Smog Control Programme.

Super seeders were being provided to the farmers at a cost of Rs. 5 billion at 60pc subsidy, with the help of which the paddy residues would be made useful.

A zero-tolerance policy was being followed against burning of paddy residue. Secretary further said that a control room was also being established for proper implementation of the smog control programme. The relevant field formations were responsible for smog control.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms ..

Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media

3 hours ago
 Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers marty ..

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to ..

Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

9 hours ago
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak- ..

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oc ..

Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security

18 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

18 hours ago
 Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

18 hours ago
 Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

18 hours ago
 UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West ..

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan