Practical steps being taken to control smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that practical steps are being taken to control smog.

He said this while presiding over the smog control meeting, held at Agriculture House on Saturday. He said that all possible resources and means were being used to implement the Punjab Chief Minister Smog Control Programme.

Super seeders were being provided to the farmers at a cost of Rs. 5 billion at 60pc subsidy, with the help of which the paddy residues would be made useful.

A zero-tolerance policy was being followed against burning of paddy residue. Secretary further said that a control room was also being established for proper implementation of the smog control programme. The relevant field formations were responsible for smog control.