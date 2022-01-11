UrduPoint.com

Practical Steps Being Taken To Develop Balochistan: Bizenjo

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 07:25 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Tuesday said said his government was taking practical measures to develop the province for the welfare of its people.

The government was particularly undertaking steps to address the unemployment issue, besides improving health facilities across the province, including the Chaghi district, he said talking to media persons in Chaghi.

The chief minister said unnecessary check posts and speed-breakers across the province had been removed.

He said though Pakistan had lost its case on Reko-Dip, he would try to ensure that no injustice was done to the people of Balochistan.

He said the elected representatives had been briefed on the issue of Reko-Diq in detail, while the people would also be informed of its facts and figures soon.

