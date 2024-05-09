Open Menu

Practical Steps Being Taken To Eliminate Corruption, Red Tapeism Culture

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Practical steps being taken to eliminate corruption, red tapeism culture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan, said that practical steps were being taken to eliminate corruption and red tapeism culture.

Commissioner Maryam Khan conducted open court in her office here on Thursday.

Commissioner Maryam Khan listened to the issues of the citizens and issued orders for immediate solution.

Citizens expressed satisfaction over the immediate solution of the complaints received in the previous open courts.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given the task of providing immediate relief to the people.

The problems will be solved by following all the complaints effectively.

The commissioner said that the doors of her office were opened to all and the purpose of the two-day open court is to implement the open door policy.

APP/sak

1605 hrs

