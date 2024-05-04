Practical steps being taken to improve governance in province: CM Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Saturday said that practical steps were being taken to improve governance in the province and in this regard more than 60 feasible reforms were proposed by provincial government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Saturday said that practical steps were being taken to improve governance in the province and in this regard more than 60 feasible reforms were proposed by provincial government.

He expressed these views while talking to delegation of Balochistan Civil Service Officers Executive Branch Welfare Association led by President Mujib-ur-Rehman Qambrani called on him here.

The delegation conveyed suggestions regarding the improvement of civil services in Balochistan and expressed their commitment to fully support the vision of CM Balochistan to remedy corruption and irregularities while supporting the proposed measures and reforms for the improvement of governance.

Speaking to the delegation, CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that measures were being taken to improve governance in the province, in this regard more than 60 feasible reforms have been proposed by the provincial government on which consultation with stakeholders was ongoing.

Bureaucracy plays a central role in the implementation of government initiatives and policies, so the full cooperation of officers on the vision of reforms is essential, he said.

The CM said that for the welfare of the province and its people, all groups of civil services have to support the government initiatives with full responsibility so that the desired goals could be achieved.

He said that officers should not be shouldered by anyone in legal matters but should work for the promotion of merit saying that in this regard, they might face temporary difficulties, but the victory was always the principled stand.

It is a harsh reality that principled officers are often under-represented and most of their service is spent on OSD but he is always fondly remembered among the educated classes, eligibility and merit should always be given priority, he noted.

The CM said that junior officers used political influence to get appointed to senior posts which was not true, and they should not come to the position of their seniors for personal gain and counseling of the officers was required in this regard.

Politicians will also convince colleagues to avoid recommending against the law while keeping merit in mind, he said.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that Deputy Commissioners in Balochistan have been restricted to revenue matters only and it was necessary to empower the administrative officers to solve the problems that have arisen.

He said that officers with good administrative skills would be encouraged and could utilize all available resources to enhance their professional competence.

He hoped that the measures suggested for the improvement of civil services would yield substantial results and help in establishing good governance.