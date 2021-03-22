UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Practical Steps Being Taken To Redress Complaints Of Overseas: DC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:33 PM

Practical steps being taken to redress complaints of overseas: DC

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday said that practical steps were being taken to redress complaints and problems of Overseas Pakistanis in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday said that practical steps were being taken to redress complaints and problems of Overseas Pakistanis in Faisalabad district.

Chairing a meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC), he said the Punjab government had issued clear instructions for speedy resolution of the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

In this connection, provincial commission was also being informed. He said that strict instructions had been issued to assistant commissioners and revenue officers for expeditious disposal of property related cases of overseas Pakistanis, he added.

Member District Overseas Pakistani Committee Talha Hameed urged the departments concerned to settle cases on merit. Reconciliation written by the parties should also be made a part of the record, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Muhammad Ali Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Incoming air chief calls on COAS

3 minutes ago

ICT to establish five Sahulat Bazars during Ramzan ..

3 minutes ago

UN marks World Water day with urgent call to recog ..

6 minutes ago

1,863 new corona cases reported, 8 died: Chief Min ..

6 minutes ago

CDA chief directs to expedite development work at ..

6 minutes ago

IOM Concerned About Consequences of Major Fire at ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.