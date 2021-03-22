Practical steps being taken to redress complaints of overseas: DC

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday said that practical steps were being taken to redress complaints and problems of Overseas Pakistanis in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday said that practical steps were being taken to redress complaints and problems of Overseas Pakistanis in Faisalabad district.

Chairing a meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC), he said the Punjab government had issued clear instructions for speedy resolution of the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

In this connection, provincial commission was also being informed. He said that strict instructions had been issued to assistant commissioners and revenue officers for expeditious disposal of property related cases of overseas Pakistanis, he added.

Member District Overseas Pakistani Committee Talha Hameed urged the departments concerned to settle cases on merit. Reconciliation written by the parties should also be made a part of the record, he added.