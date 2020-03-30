UrduPoint.com
Practical Steps For Development Of Health Sector Priority Of PTI Govt: Firdous

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

Practical steps for development of health sector priority of PTI govt: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that practical steps for the development of health sector were example of service to the nation in real sense.

In a tweet she said that the facts and figures proved that health sector never remained priority of former rulers.

They inaugurated various projects only for their self- projection, she added.

She said that better health facilities for the people of Pakistan were top most priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said sizeable increase in health sector budget was reflection of the government's sincere efforts to strengthen this important sector.

She said that all national resources were being utilised to overcome coronavirus and with the grace of Allah Almighty the nation would defeat the pandemic.

