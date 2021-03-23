Practical steps imperative for progress, prosperity: Qazi Faiz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Practical steps were imperative for national progress and prosperity by forgetting all sectarian and religious differences.

This was stated by Qazi Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Ameer Majlis Aml Tahafuz-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) while addressing a meeting held at Jamia Masjid Jhang Bazaar in connection with Pakistan Day.

He said that 23rd March was a day of renewal the pledge that we would not leave any stone unturned for safety and security of Pakistan which was achieved after great sacrifices.

He said that present day's situation demands that for the integrity of this homeland, all differences should be forgotten and initiate practical steps irrespective of caste, creed, religious, political and social linkages.

Patron-in-Chief of Majlis-e-Aml Tahafuz-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Anwar, General Secretary Sahibzada Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Amjad and others also addressed the participants.

Mufti Muhammad Bagh Ali Rizvi, Mufti Liaquat Ali, Pir Shahid Qadri, Deputy General Secretary Muhammad Zubair Qadri, Ashiq Hussain Rizvi, Muhammad Hamza Qadri and others were also present in the meeting.