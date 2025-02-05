Practical steps needed to address Kashmir atrocities: Muhammad Saeed

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Practical steps to address the ongoing atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir are need of the time, urging global peace organizations to take action against human rights violations in the region, these views were expressed by spokesperson Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat, District Mansehra Maulana Muhammad Saeed Hazravi on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He further stated that India, under Modi’s anti-Muslim policies, has transformed occupied Kashmir into the world’s largest prison. He stressed that the issue must be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Hazravi reiterated that Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat is observing February 5 as "Azm-e-Azadi Kashmir" to highlight the Kashmiri people’s ongoing struggle and sacrifices.

He condemned the increasing brutality and human rights violations in Kashmir, stating that India's true face has been exposed to the world.

Saeed Hazarvi affirmed that we stand in complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and will continue to support their freedom movement. He also assured that every worker of the organization remains committed to the cause of Kashmir’s liberation and Pakistan’s stability, emphasizing that sacrifices will continue until Kashmir achieves freedom.