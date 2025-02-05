Open Menu

Practical Steps Needed To Address Kashmir Atrocities: Muhammad Saeed

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Practical steps needed to address Kashmir atrocities: Muhammad Saeed

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Practical steps to address the ongoing atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir are need of the time, urging global peace organizations to take action against human rights violations in the region, these views were expressed by spokesperson Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat, District Mansehra Maulana Muhammad Saeed Hazravi on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He further stated that India, under Modi’s anti-Muslim policies, has transformed occupied Kashmir into the world’s largest prison. He stressed that the issue must be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Hazravi reiterated that Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat is observing February 5 as "Azm-e-Azadi Kashmir" to highlight the Kashmiri people’s ongoing struggle and sacrifices.

He condemned the increasing brutality and human rights violations in Kashmir, stating that India's true face has been exposed to the world.

Saeed Hazarvi affirmed that we stand in complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and will continue to support their freedom movement. He also assured that every worker of the organization remains committed to the cause of Kashmir’s liberation and Pakistan’s stability, emphasizing that sacrifices will continue until Kashmir achieves freedom.

Recent Stories

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

5 minutes ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

50 minutes ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

50 minutes ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

2 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation ..

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome sh ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunitie ..

UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

3 hours ago
 Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan