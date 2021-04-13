Practical steps needed to improve traffic flow; said Mahesar

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday has directed to initiate necessary steps for reducing traffic congestion in Sukkur city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday has directed to initiate necessary steps for reducing traffic congestion in Sukkur city.

He sought necessary recommendations from traffic police and other line departments for improving the traffic system in the Sukkur. He directed that a comprehensive planning should be devised to improve the traffic flow adding that hurdles and encroachments should be removed because they affect the smooth traffic flow. He said that traffic flow should be improved through a coordinated system.

The flow of traffic at entry and exit points of Sukkur should be improved, he added.

He said that practical steps should be taken to improve the traffic flow at entry and exit points and effective implementation should be ensured so that the people could be facilitated, he added.

The line departments should fulfill their responsibilities and practical steps should be initiated instead of lip service.The line departments were responsible to come up to the emerging challenges of traffic through comprehensive planning, he added.