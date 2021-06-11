Practical steps proposed in Budget 2021-22 to control price hike, unemployment: Dogar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar Friday said the present government has proposed practical measures in the Budget 2021-22 to end price hike, unemployment and poverty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar Friday said the present government has proposed practical measures in the Budget 2021-22 to end price hike, unemployment and poverty.

Talking to APP at the Parliament House, Amir Dogar said that the government has presented pro-poor and people friendly budget. He said that all the sectors including agriculture, industry, construction, export etc. would be given more incentives so that the economy of the country could flourish.

Amir Dogar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on the track of progress and prosperity and the fruit of the solid steps would reach to the masses with the passage of time.

The SAPM said that Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin were asked to impose more taxes by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but they refused as the government didn't want to put burden on the masses.

Amir Dogar said that the government has allocated over Rs. 200 billion for Ehsaas Programe to elevate the living standard of downtrodden segments of the society.

He said that the government was paying special attention to the agriculture sector on the direction of the Prime Minister and soft loans would be provided to the farmers as agriculture was backbone of economy.

Regarding the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, he said that the government would fulfill its promise to provide housing facility to every citizen of the country under the vision of the Prime Minister.