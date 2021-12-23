UrduPoint.com

Practical Steps Taken For Empowerment Of Youth: Farrukh

Practical steps taken for empowerment of youth: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that the empowerment of new generation was one of the top priorities of the government and it has taken practical steps to achieve this target

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that the empowerment of new generation was one of the top priorities of the government and it has taken practical steps to achieve this target.

Addressing a function at International Islamic University here, he said that under Kamyab Jawan programme, young people could borrow up to Rs 1 million from banks for business. Farrukh Habib said under the second slab, youth could also get a loan of up to Rs 25 million.

The government, he said, was attaching special attention to increasing IT exports and young people could benefit from the opportunities to do business from home based information technology.

In 2018, Pakistan's IT exports were $ 800 million which had now increased significantly, he said.

The minister said incentives were given to construction sector as Rs.

1000 billion had been sanctioned by the government for this sector.

He said there were 120 sectors involved in the development of the construction industry and countless job opportunities were created due to a boom in this sector.

He said loans worth Rs 100 billion have been approved for low cost houses by the government.

The biggest growth in the textile sector in Asia was witnessed in Pakistan during past couple of years.

He said that $ 300 million investment had come in the start -up projects.

Special economic zones, he said, were being set up in the country to boost business activities.

The minister said that scholarships have been given to 200,000 deserving children under Ehsaas programme.

There were many challenges being faced by the economy but steps have been taken to tackle them.

