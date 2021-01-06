Practical steps taken for welfare of labourers: minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi

Punjab Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi said on Wednesday that no work had been done regarding workers welfare fund for the last ten years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi said on Wednesday that no work had been done regarding workers welfare fund for the last ten years.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here.

He said the Punjab government in 2019 under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had passed workers welfare bill, adding that now workers and their families would not have to wait for years for clearance of their dues.

He said factories were being registered online and added that hospital management system for social security hospitals was ready.

He said that new hospitals were being set up in Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, DG Khan and Kasur whereas death, marriage and scholarship grants had been increased.

Ansar Majeed said: "The government is determined to give ownership rights to workers in labour colonies", adding that" Steps were being taken to provide quality education to children of labourers." On this occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said a real change had come as cartelization of labour inspector had been eliminated, adding that automation had helped in making things transparent.

Workers and factory owners had been freed from the exploitation of labour inspector, she said and added that quality education was vital for bright future of children of workers.

She said that the labour department was giving practical shape to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous said the incumbent government gave rights to journalists, adding that the present government paid the advertisement amount of the previous government to the media.