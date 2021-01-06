UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Practical Steps Taken For Welfare Of Labourers: Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:48 PM

Practical steps taken for welfare of labourers: minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi

Punjab Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi said on Wednesday that no work had been done regarding workers welfare fund for the last ten years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi said on Wednesday that no work had been done regarding workers welfare fund for the last ten years.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here.

He said the Punjab government in 2019 under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had passed workers welfare bill, adding that now workers and their families would not have to wait for years for clearance of their dues.

He said factories were being registered online and added that hospital management system for social security hospitals was ready.

He said that new hospitals were being set up in Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, DG Khan and Kasur whereas death, marriage and scholarship grants had been increased.

Ansar Majeed said: "The government is determined to give ownership rights to workers in labour colonies", adding that" Steps were being taken to provide quality education to children of labourers." On this occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said a real change had come as cartelization of labour inspector had been eliminated, adding that automation had helped in making things transparent.

Workers and factory owners had been freed from the exploitation of labour inspector, she said and added that quality education was vital for bright future of children of workers.

She said that the labour department was giving practical shape to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous said the incumbent government gave rights to journalists, adding that the present government paid the advertisement amount of the previous government to the media.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Marriage Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Sargodha 2019 Media From Government Labour Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dua Lipa wants to branch out 'something different' ..

15 minutes ago

SEWA reveals operation of two 33 kV distr. station ..

21 minutes ago

Germany to require women on large firms' boards

2 minutes ago

NAB distributes cheques of Rs 730 mln to affectees ..

2 minutes ago

WikiJustice NGO Says Assange Must Be Freed Immedia ..

2 minutes ago

Metrobus bidding process was dubious; compromised ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.