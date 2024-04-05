Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar reiterated the government's resolve to address all the issues being faced by journalists, media workers and media houses on priority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar reiterated the government's resolve to address all the issues being faced by journalists, media workers and media houses on priority.

He expressed the resolve during his separate meetings with the office bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors and Pakistan Broadcasters Association.

On the occasion, he vowed to take practical steps for ensuring well-being of the media workers and houses.

The minister, during the meetings, had a detailed discussion on the problems faced by media workers, journalists and newspaper industry.

Tarar said he was fully aware of the problems of media workers and journalists and would take practical measures to protect their rights. Besides, all-out efforts would be made to provide required facilities to them, he added.

The minister assured the office bearers of his full cooperation in getting the pending dues of media houses cleared at the earliest possible time.

In this regard, concerted efforts were underway in line with the directives of PM Shehbaz Sharif, he added.

He said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved supplementary grant for payment of media houses' arrears and dues.

The minister highlighted the role being played by the Ministry of Information between the government, journalists and media houses.

He said health cards for medical treatment of journalists would be issued soon. Nobody would be allowed to violate rights of journalists and media workers, he remarked.

He also spoke on economic issues and expressed the government's strong commitment to address those issues in line with the vision of PM Shehbaz Sharif. He said work on digitization of Federal board of Revenue had been initiated to ensure documented economy.

All stakeholders would have to play their role for the stability of the economy, he noted.

The representatives of different media organizations expressed their full support to the government for the initiatives aimed at economic stability and growth.They thanked the Minister for his support in the release of funds.

Earlier, Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan gave a detailed briefing in the meeting.