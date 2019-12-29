UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Practical Steps Under Way To Improve Living Standard Of The People: CM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 08:10 PM

Practical steps under way to improve living standard of the people: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that the government was taking practical measures for improving the living standard of people.

He said reforms were being introduced in the public departments and institutions according to the modern-day demands and the government initiatives would yield positive results, said a handout issued here.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Punjab was being changed and it would emerge as an exemplary province in the journey of change. Former culture of spending national exchequer for personal use had been eliminated, he added.

He said that former rulers spent national resources for showoff and personal projection.

The public offices were now adopting the culture of austerity, he said adding that under the campaign, the expenses of CM Office had been reduced by 60 per cent. He said that the PTI government had laid the foundation of a corruption-free society and justice for all in the province.

He said that mega corruption scandal surfaced during the previous regimes. It was the pride of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government that not a single scandal of corruption surfaced during the last over one-and-a-half years. Menace of corruption would be curbed from Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Scandal Punjab Sunday All From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

46 minutes ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

2 hours ago

UAE praised for ‘collective wisdom’ in space i ..

2 hours ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

2 hours ago

UAE jumps 10 spots in competitiveness rankings in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.