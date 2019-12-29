Practical steps under way to improve living standard of the people: CM

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that the government was taking practical measures for improving the living standard of people.

He said reforms were being introduced in the public departments and institutions according to the modern-day demands and the government initiatives would yield positive results, said a handout issued here.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Punjab was being changed and it would emerge as an exemplary province in the journey of change. Former culture of spending national exchequer for personal use had been eliminated, he added.

He said that former rulers spent national resources for showoff and personal projection.

The public offices were now adopting the culture of austerity, he said adding that under the campaign, the expenses of CM Office had been reduced by 60 per cent. He said that the PTI government had laid the foundation of a corruption-free society and justice for all in the province.

He said that mega corruption scandal surfaced during the previous regimes. It was the pride of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government that not a single scandal of corruption surfaced during the last over one-and-a-half years. Menace of corruption would be curbed from Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.