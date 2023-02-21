UrduPoint.com

Practical Steps Under Way To Make Edu Institutes Drug-free: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that practical measures were being taken to make each educational institute of provincial capital a drug-free zone.

He was addressing a seminar on women's role against drugs elimination at the Government APWA College for Women, here on Tuesday. Principal Dr Naima Khursheed, Law Officer Umar Hayat, consultant Anti-Narcotics Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain and a large number of teachers and students attended the seminar.

The commissioner highlighted that narcotics were being used as a weapon against the youth in the modern hybrid warfare, and it was the individual responsibility of everyone to fight the war and protect students from drugs use.

Randhawa said that organised anti-narcotics campaign would be conducted in the educational institutes across the division to make the universities and colleges smoke-free and drugs-free. Female students and teachers could play effective role to create awareness among the public about menace of drug-addiction.

Principal Prof Dr Naima Khursheed said that an awareness campaign about the drug addiction had been started from the college and would be extended to other colleges of the city.

