Practical steps under way to promote chemical industry: State minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :State Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government was taking numerous initiatives to revive the chemical industry besides strengthening the national economy.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said the main focus of the government was to improve exports and chemical manufactures was the key partners in this regard, adding that the industry was increasing by each passing day.

The state minister said that incumbent government was providing pleasant environment to the industrial sector and it was the top priorities of the government, asserting that it was time to save the state by putting politics aside. The government was striving to steer the country out of crisis, he noted.

Tasneem Qureshi further said that the government was providing business opportunities to manufacturers besides enhancing economy of the country's chemical industry and its related businesses. He added that government was also conducting exhibitions aimed to project the country on the way to development and progress.

The minister assured of his full support to manufacturers for resolving their problems and issues. He said that Pakistan Army was the unique assert of the state and the whole nation was standing with them. Tasneem further said that the history of Pakistan Army was full of sacrifices. He hoped that the government should get rid of financial crisis due to its solid and practical steps for the improvement of our financial situation.