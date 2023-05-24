UrduPoint.com

Practical Steps Under Way To Promote Chemical Industry: State Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Practical steps under way to promote chemical industry: State minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :State Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government was taking numerous initiatives to revive the chemical industry besides strengthening the national economy.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said the main focus of the government was to improve exports and chemical manufactures was the key partners in this regard, adding that the industry was increasing by each passing day.

The state minister said that incumbent government was providing pleasant environment to the industrial sector and it was the top priorities of the government, asserting that it was time to save the state by putting politics aside. The government was striving to steer the country out of crisis, he noted.

Tasneem Qureshi further said that the government was providing business opportunities to manufacturers besides enhancing economy of the country's chemical industry and its related businesses. He added that government was also conducting exhibitions aimed to project the country on the way to development and progress.

The minister assured of his full support to manufacturers for resolving their problems and issues. He said that Pakistan Army was the unique assert of the state and the whole nation was standing with them. Tasneem further said that the history of Pakistan Army was full of sacrifices. He hoped that the government should get rid of financial crisis due to its solid and practical steps for the improvement of our financial situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Exports Business Progress Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national eff ..

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national efforts for global leadership in ..

24 minutes ago
 NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnershi ..

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

55 minutes ago
 vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

2 hours ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

2 hours ago
 FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.