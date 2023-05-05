Practical steps under way to solve environmental problems: DC Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that according to the policy and guidelines of the Punjab government, the district administration is taking practical measures to control environmental problems in the city.

He expressed these views at a workshop on the topic of environmental awareness and improving air quality, organised by the International Development Bank.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Human Resources Asma Khalil, District Officer (DO) Industries Rashida Batool, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Wasim Mirza, Manager Operations Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot Agha Dawood and others were also present.

International members of the Technical Assistant (TA) team Ben Gurbet and Babila participated via video-link.

The DC said that thousands of new trees had been planted in the city this year, tannery zone is ready to move tanneries out of the city. He said that progress had been made to establish a separate surgical city for the surgical industry.

Meanwhile, work is also underway on the new industrial estate for the transfer of new industries and companies working in the streets, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that according to the instructions of the Punjab government, the environment department had been mobilised in Sialkot. He said all possible steps would be taken according to the government guidelines and laws for completion of the project.

Earlier, the participants in the workshop were told that seven cities of different countries had been selected under the project. Sialkot and Peshawar cities of Pakistan were part of the programme.

A monitoring system of air quality index is to be implemented and other factors including the impact of air quality on citizens' health are to be evaluated.

The participants were told that under the environmental awareness project, proposing measures for improvement in case of non-compliance of air quality standards, governance system, managing finance are also part of the project.