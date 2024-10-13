Practical steps underway to check inflation: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister of Zakat & Usher and Secretary General Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz Sargodha division, Rana Munawer Ghous Khan, on Sunday said that the government is committed to checking inflation and increasing trade to provide relief to poor people.

Talking to APP, he said that the Federal government and all provincial governments were seriously working to address all the current issues under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He said that federal and provincial governments would have to resolve the challenges of inflation. "The country is passing through a difficult situation.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set conditions for the government to restrict subsidies. The government will have to make efforts for balancing supply and demand chain to provide relief to the common man. Improvement in the trade sector is a big challenge for us," he added.

He said that the Special Investment Facilitation Centre (SIFC) had been established to facilitate investors and attract investment. "Pakistan will have to engage with the world and Africa which has a wide scope for increasing trade," he added. He said that foreign investors were taking keen interest in investment in Pakistan.