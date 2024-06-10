Practical Steps Underway To Curb Corruption
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Anti Corruption Sargodha Regional Director Hafiz Muhammad Imran said on Monday
the anti corruption department had taken robust initiatives to eradicate corruption
from the division.
Talking to APP, he said that as part of these efforts, it had been decided to hold regular
open courts on weekly basis. He announced that the first Tuesday of every month had
been designated for holding open courts at the Anti-Corruption Department Office.
During the open courts, the Anti-Corruption Department would redress complaints
against officers and staff.
People are encouraged to submit their complaints at the
regional offices of the anti-corruption department on the day of open court.
A special tracking number would be issued for each complaint received, ensuring
that prompt action was initiated, he informed.
This initiative underscores the government's commitment to transparency and
accountability aimed at fostering a corruption-free environment in Sargodha region,
he added.
Recent Stories
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dangue larwae reports 250 locations in ICT last week2 minutes ago
-
Met office forecasts warm, clear weather on Eid-UL Azha : Chief Meteorologist2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 278,600 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Expert advises public to adopt precautionary measures before visiting cattle markets12 minutes ago
-
TEVTA to transform six training institutes into Int'l training centers to meet global demands: Chair ..12 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Israr Khan on election as Oxford Union president22 minutes ago
-
Zubaida Trail: A Historic Passage for Pilgrims32 minutes ago
-
ICT admin sets up five official cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha32 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife over domestic dispute32 minutes ago
-
FIA warns public on rise of online frauds32 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar to participate in high-level conference on Gaza in Jordan32 minutes ago
-
8-kanals state land retrieved52 minutes ago