Practical steps underway to curb corruption

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Anti Corruption Sargodha Regional Director Hafiz Muhammad Imran said on Monday

the anti corruption department had taken robust initiatives to eradicate corruption

from the division.

Talking to APP, he said that as part of these efforts, it had been decided to hold regular

open courts on weekly basis. He announced that the first Tuesday of every month had

been designated for holding open courts at the Anti-Corruption Department Office.

During the open courts, the Anti-Corruption Department would redress complaints

against officers and staff.

People are encouraged to submit their complaints at the

regional offices of the anti-corruption department on the day of open court.

A special tracking number would be issued for each complaint received, ensuring

that prompt action was initiated, he informed.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to transparency and

accountability aimed at fostering a corruption-free environment in Sargodha region,

he added.