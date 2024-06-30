Open Menu

Practical Steps Underway To Overcome Energy Shortfall: MPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab and Divisional General Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Sargodha, Rana Munawer Ghous Khan, has emphasised that the Punjab government is prioritising fulfillment of energy needs through solar power.

Speaking to APP on Sunday, he highlighted that the solar policy is set to revolutionise various sectors, particularly agriculture, which forms the backbone of the country's economy.

Ghous Khan said the Punjab government had allocated Rs 9 billion for the financial year 2024-25 for the 'Chief Minister’s Programme for Solarization of Agriculture Tube-wells'. This initiative aims to convert over 7,000 tube-wells to operate on solar panels. He projected that the move would not only increase agricultural production but also save 80 lakh litres of diesel and 83 lakh units of electricity annually.

Additionally, Ghous Khan disclosed plans to establish model agriculture malls across Punjab, costing Rs 1.25 billion. These malls will introduce farmers to new technologies and modern practices aimed at reducing production costs and boosting agricultural output.

He emphasised bringing modern tractors to farming operations.

"In response to the current needs, our government is launching the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Scheme worth Rs 30 billion," he announced. This initiative will enable farmers across Punjab to acquire tractors through easy installments without interest.

Furthermore, Ghous Khan highlighted the launch of the breed improvement plan, a one-time scheme costing Rs 1 billion. Additionally, Rs 4 billion has been allocated to control foot-and-mouth disease in livestock. He also mentioned plans to introduce a livestock card in the next fiscal year, with an allocation of Rs 2 billion, providing 40,000 farmers in rural Punjab with access to loans for dairy farming through easy installments.

These initiatives underscore the Punjab government's commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability while promoting technological advancements in the farming sector.

