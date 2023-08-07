Open Menu

'Practical Steps Underway To Promote Books Reading Culture'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sillanwali chapter Senior Vice President Makhdoom Shah Kameer Qureshi on Monday said that books bring revolutionary changes in the lives of people and urged the parents to develop the habit of book reading among their children so that they could understand the country's rich cultural heritage.

Talking to APP, he urged the citizens of all ages, particularly educational institutions, parents and media, to promote the habit of book reading.

He said: "We will have to develop reading habit and book loving among our new generation because it is the only way to inculcate the spirit of humanity, co-existence and respect for everyone.

He said the incumbent coalition government was striving hard to promote book reading culture by organizing many conferences and seminars at schools, collages and universities levels aimed to convert the thinking of youth towards book reading.

Shah Kameer the government was utilizing all possible resources to promote book readingculture among youth as it was the need of hour.

