Practical training for newly recruited Patwaris from Sept 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar said that practical and ethical training would be given to newly recruited Patwaris across the province to improve performance of the revenue department.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, Babar Hyat Tarar said that nine necessary training would be compulsory for all newly recruited for Patwaris, during which they would be given practical and ethical training.

He said that the training would commence from Multan Division on September 15 and added that they would be given training through latest syllabus and revenue rules and regulations.

He said that field revenue assistant (Patwaris) would also be given share from the revenue collected through transfer of ownership.

Babar Hayat added that proper promotion structure was prepared for these young recruiters while motorcycles and mobile phones would also be given to these young field staffers to bring more improvement in performance of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Arshad Ahmed said that young and educated staff would not only the help in generating more revenue of the department but also improving image of the government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Kareem Khan said that the recruitment had been made on merit under the special directives of the government and added that the field revenue assistants would be capable of using computerized land record and mobile applications.