Practical work on Nandihar-II hydro power project to start soon: Tarand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy, Taj Mohammad Tarand on Friday said that generating low cost electricity through available natural resources of hydel power was among the top most priorities of the government.

In Battagram district construction practical work on the 10.9MW Nandihar-II Hydropower Project would soon be started to address issues related to power outages and low voltage on a permanent basis in the area.

He was presiding over a review meeting with regard to the 10.9MW Nandihar-II Hydro Power Project in Battagram district.

At the meeting Chief Executive Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engineer Naeem Khan briefed the participants on all aspects of the project and said the project was being constructed with assistance of the private sector costing Rs4.25 billion.

Tarand on the occasion directed the officials concerned to start practical work on this important project on urgent basis and all matters relating to execution of the project be addressed on priority basis. He hoped that the project on completion would start a new era of development in Battagram district and address issues relating to electricity to a great extent.