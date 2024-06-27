Open Menu

'Practice Of Drinking Unsafe Summer Juices From Roadside Can Lead To Serious Health Risks To Citizens', Says Health Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Health expert Thursday warned that it was common practice for vendor carts to use unclean water while preparing refreshing drinks including juices, Nimbu Pani (lemonade), Imli Alo Bukhara, sugarcane juice, and ice cream falooda on the roadside, posing a serious threat to citizens health.

The head of the emergency ward, Imran Sarwar Sheikh, talking to a private news channel, said, "One of the Primary concerns is that these vendors are using raw ice, which is harmful to bacteria and carries a variety of microorganisms, including bacteria like E."

"These viruses can cause gastrointestinal illnesses when ingested," he said.

"Raw ice may contain traces of dirt, debris, and other pollutants from the water source, further increasing the risk of contamination," imran added.

"Consuming drinks or food items that come into contact with raw ice can lead to food-borne illnesses, ranging from mild gastrointestinal discomfort to more severe symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration," he mentioned.

"Individuals with weakened immune systems, young children, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to these health risks," Imran added.

"Most of the roadside joints selling beverages do not use food-grade ice, which may cause health issues," he said.

"The ice used by the vendors leads to various diseases," he added.

"The chilled juice may protect from dehydration on hot summer days, but one might end up getting an infection that may lead to loose motion, diarrhea, and jaundice because of the use of contaminated water or industrial ice in the drinks, the doctor said.

"To minimize the potential hazards associated with raw ice, it's essential to take preventive measures," he advised.

More Stories From Pakistan