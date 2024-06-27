- Home
- Pakistan
- 'Practice of drinking unsafe summer juices from roadside can lead to serious health risks to citizen ..
'Practice Of Drinking Unsafe Summer Juices From Roadside Can Lead To Serious Health Risks To Citizens', Says Health Expert
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Health expert Thursday warned that it was common practice for vendor carts to use unclean water while preparing refreshing drinks including juices, Nimbu Pani (lemonade), Imli Alo Bukhara, sugarcane juice, and ice cream falooda on the roadside, posing a serious threat to citizens health.
The head of the emergency ward, Imran Sarwar Sheikh, talking to a private news channel, said, "One of the Primary concerns is that these vendors are using raw ice, which is harmful to bacteria and carries a variety of microorganisms, including bacteria like E."
"These viruses can cause gastrointestinal illnesses when ingested," he said.
"Raw ice may contain traces of dirt, debris, and other pollutants from the water source, further increasing the risk of contamination," imran added.
"Consuming drinks or food items that come into contact with raw ice can lead to food-borne illnesses, ranging from mild gastrointestinal discomfort to more severe symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration," he mentioned.
"Individuals with weakened immune systems, young children, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to these health risks," Imran added.
"Most of the roadside joints selling beverages do not use food-grade ice, which may cause health issues," he said.
"The ice used by the vendors leads to various diseases," he added.
"The chilled juice may protect from dehydration on hot summer days, but one might end up getting an infection that may lead to loose motion, diarrhea, and jaundice because of the use of contaminated water or industrial ice in the drinks, the doctor said.
"To minimize the potential hazards associated with raw ice, it's essential to take preventive measures," he advised.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation
6 NA committees elect their chairmen
Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 344 kg drugs in four operations21 minutes ago
-
Safety, Halal food authority’s team conduct operations41 minutes ago
-
Three injure as fire erupts at petrol pump in DI Khan2 hours ago
-
Drive against power theft continues in Mardan2 hours ago
-
Meteorologist advise safety of crops, precautionary measures with start of first spell of monsoon2 hours ago
-
Int'l community to take practical steps to rescue humanity from destruction by India: Mir Zia Lango2 hours ago
-
89 drug peddlers netted, huge cache of narcotics seized12 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab makes Rs 1 mln donation to SOS Village12 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional task force for Polio12 hours ago
-
SSP Mirpurkhas vows foolproof arrangements Muharram12 hours ago
-
DC Khanewal visits the city to review the drainage arrangements during the monsoon season12 hours ago
-
Peace and order awareness ceremony held in Gujranwala12 hours ago