Practice Of Toppling Govt Through Sit-ins, Long Marches Buried: Rana Sana Ullah

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Practice of toppling govt through sit-ins, long marches buried: Rana Sana Ullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Monday that the practice of toppling governments, through sit-ins, long marches had been buried forever for all political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Monday that the practice of toppling governments, through sit-ins, long marches had been buried forever for all political parties.

While giving an interview to a private news channel, the minister said the precedent to blackmail the government by gathering a few thousand people was buried yesterday.

Declining early election chances, the minister said that country was facing a financial crunch adding that the chances of economic default will increase if the immediate caretaker setup was brought in.

