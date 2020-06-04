Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Minorities' affairs Wazirzada Thursday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government was paying attention to development of Chitral district and promotion of tourism in the area

Talking to media after inaugurating protective wall and River Channelization in Golain Valley, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking keen interest in development of Chitral district and has approved various Rs 400 million development projects including irrigation, infrastructure development and promotion of tourism sector for the district.

He said the work on these projects would be started soon and upon completion would bring revolutionary changes in the area, adding that the government has spent over Rs 2 billion on various development projects in Chitral so far.

On the occasion, MPA Maulana Hidayatur Rehman and other notables of the area expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and provincial government for addressing issues of local people.