UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pragmatic Measures Being Taken For Promotion Of Tourism In Chitral: CM's Aide

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:41 PM

Pragmatic measures being taken for promotion of tourism in Chitral: CM's aide

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Minorities' affairs Wazirzada Thursday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government was paying attention to development of Chitral district and promotion of tourism in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Minorities' affairs Wazirzada Thursday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government was paying attention to development of Chitral district and promotion of tourism in the area.

Talking to media after inaugurating protective wall and River Channelization in Golain Valley, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking keen interest in development of Chitral district and has approved various Rs 400 million development projects including irrigation, infrastructure development and promotion of tourism sector for the district.

He said the work on these projects would be started soon and upon completion would bring revolutionary changes in the area, adding that the government has spent over Rs 2 billion on various development projects in Chitral so far.

On the occasion, MPA Maulana Hidayatur Rehman and other notables of the area expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and provincial government for addressing issues of local people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral Media Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume scheduled flights from Karachi, ..

33 minutes ago

AJK President demands UNSC session, appointment of ..

37 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

44 minutes ago

TRA obtains 4 certifications in customer happiness

46 minutes ago

SCAD marks World Environment Day

46 minutes ago

Chief Minister aide inaugurates embankment project ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.