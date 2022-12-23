UrduPoint.com

Pragmatic Measures To Be Taken For Addressing Business Community's Problems: RPO

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation comprising local dignitaries and representatives of Central Anjuman Traders called on Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Salim Marwat and discussed a range of issues pertaining to law and order and local issues.

Besides other issues, traffic congestion on roads and bazaars, the revival of Rescue 15, and the issuance of unjustified and illegal challans by the traffic police figured high during the meeting.

Addressing the delegation of the Central Association of Traders, the RPO said that the business community was the backbone of the country's economy and played a role like a bridge between the people of the region and the administration and added that several issues could be resolved through joint efforts.

He told them to sit down with traffic officials to devise a viable traffic plan to fix the traffic mess in the city.

RPO Dera urged the dignitaries to keep a close watch on the surrounding environment in view of the current situation. He issued instructions to the district police chief, Dera, and said that Rescue 15 should be revived as soon as possible.

The delegation of the respected business community expressed gratitude to the RPO and assured its full support to the police and district administration for resolving the problems of people in the area.

