Pragmatic steps being taken for protection, expansion of forests: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest, Environment Ishtiaq Urmar Tuesday said the PTI government was taking pragmatic steps to protect, expand the forest and had extended the billion tree tsunami project to merged areas as part of the effort.

Addressing an event here, he said that the provincial government was spending billions of rupees for development and welfare of the masses without compromising on transparent utilization of these funds.

He reiterated the resolve of the government to utilize all available resources to resolve the problems being confronted by common man, adding that backward areas had been prioritized in the development process.

He said the government was also providing opportunities to youth so that they could play their imperative role in development of the country.