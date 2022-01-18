UrduPoint.com

Pragmatic Steps Being Taken For Protection, Expansion Of Forests: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Pragmatic steps being taken for protection, expansion of forests: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest, Environment Ishtiaq Urmar Tuesday said the PTI government was taking pragmatic steps to protect, expand the forest and had extended the billion tree tsunami project to merged areas as part of the effort

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest, Environment Ishtiaq Urmar Tuesday said the PTI government was taking pragmatic steps to protect, expand the forest and had extended the billion tree tsunami project to merged areas as part of the effort.

Addressing an event here, he said that the provincial government was spending billions of rupees for development and welfare of the masses without compromising on transparent utilization of these funds.

He reiterated the resolve of the government to utilize all available resources to resolve the problems being confronted by common man, adding that backward areas had been prioritized in the development process.

He said the government was also providing opportunities to youth so that they could play their imperative role in development of the country.

Related Topics

Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Man Event All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Czech anti-vax singer dies after deliberate infect ..

Czech anti-vax singer dies after deliberate infection

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks re ..

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on student abduction

1 minute ago
 Higher costs dent Goldman Sachs Q4 despite record ..

Higher costs dent Goldman Sachs Q4 despite record 2021

1 minute ago
 KP Govt provides Rs 70mln financial assistance to ..

KP Govt provides Rs 70mln financial assistance to victims of Peshawar All Saints ..

1 minute ago
 NCHR requests court to participate in Usman Mirza' ..

NCHR requests court to participate in Usman Mirza's case proceedings

5 minutes ago
 Germany's Gas Storage Facilities 50.6% Full - Germ ..

Germany's Gas Storage Facilities 50.6% Full - German Economy Ministry

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.