Pragmatic steps taken for facilitation of people: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said the provincial government has taken pragmatic steps for the establishment of a social welfare state for the facilitation of people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said the provincial government has taken pragmatic steps for the establishment of a social welfare state for the facilitation of people.

In a statement issued here on Saturday from Chief Minister's Secretariat, practical and target-oriented steps of the provincial government have resulted in significant improvement of the overall service delivery system in the province.

He said that initiatives of the provincial government including Sehat Card Plus, uniform academic curriculum, revamping and rehabilitation of healthcare centers, outsourcing of healthcare facilities in far-flung areas of the province establishment of service delivery centres, provision of honorarium to prayer leaders and religious leaders of minorities, launching of Kissan Card, reforms introduced in land revenue system, solarization of Masajid, improvement in the communication network reflects commitment and dedication of government.

The CM said that public confidence in the governance strategy of the provincial government has increased significantly due to policies by the PTI government in KP.

He said that the government is also working on the rehabilitation and upgradation of existing schools alongside the establishment of new schools.