PRAL case: SC summons Chairman FBR and Attorney General on next hearing

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned Chairman FBR and Attorney General Anwar Mansoor upon next hearing while hearing case filed by Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Limited ( PRAL) against the decision of High Court.SC has also sought a detailed report from Federal board of Revenue and Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited within one month.A three-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) took up the case for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing CJ remarked, "Why Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Limited was not made a department instead of making it a private company"?CJ further observed, "Why FBR doesn't design software itself"?SC has taken a suo motto notice over the matter of ISF container and court has to take this matter to its logical conclusion.

Counsel FBR took the plea that company and not government is paying all the employees working in the company.PRAL is provides the software to FBR after preparing it.Company only designs the software and then FBR enters data in it.Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan remarked, "You are paying Rs 13, 00,000 to a man deserving salary of Rs 1, 50,000".We could not know about the 1700 containers of ISF till today.SC while clubbing ISF container scheme case with this case issued notice to Chairman FBR and Attorney General and adjourned the hearing of the case for one month.