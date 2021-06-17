Prankster arrested for making videos by harassing women in Ghakhar

(@fidahassanain)

Mohamamd Ali, the suspect, in his confessional statement has said that he made one video on women in the area to increase his followers on YouTube for his pranks, apologized from the public and pleaded the police to forgive him.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2021) Gujranwala women police arrested a prankster over making prank-videos by allegedly harassing women in the area

Police said the suspect was identified as Mohammad Ali who was running his own Facebook page as well as YouTube channel for prank videos.

Police said that the suspect was arrested after his video which he made on women went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Gujranwala CPO office shared a video message to inform the public that the police arrested prankster Mohammad Ali from Ghakhar area.

SP Abdul Wahab warned the pranksters that they should not harass the women by making their videos.

In confessional statement, the suspect also said that he made just one video to increase his followers to earn money on YouTube.

He also apologized and pleaded the police high-ups that he should be forgiven. SP Abdul wahab warned the pranksters from making any video that could disgrace or harass any individual in the society, saying that strict action will be taken against them.