Prayer ceremony held for police lines blast victims at Rescue1122 headquarters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A special prayer ceremony was held on Monday at Rescue 1122 headquarters to express solidarity with the martyred and injured personnel in the police lines blast tragedy.

Director General of the Emergency Services Rescue Service (Rescue 1122), Dr. Khateer Ahmed, offered prayers for the souls of the martyred personnel and for the swift recovery of the injured.

He said," our thoughts and prayers go out to the martyred and injured personnel in the police lines tragedy ".

He praised the bravery and courage of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and acknowledged their unparalleled efforts in fighting terrorism.

He expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by these martyrs that have helped establish peace in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Director General stated that the rescue personnel and the police work closely together in handling any emergency incidents.

The rescue personnel, who view their duty as a form of worship, are always ready to assist the people and are not afraid to make any necessary sacrifices, he added.