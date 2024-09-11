CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A prayer ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Central Press Club in Chichawatni to mark the 76th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

According to APP Correspondent, The ceremony was presided over by President M. Jameel Malik and attended by officials and members including Finance Secretary Muhammad Abdullah Jameel.

Prayers were offered for the eternal peace of Quaid-e-Azam, the great leader of the Muslim nation.

Speakers at the event highlighted that Pakistan is the fruit of the sacrifices made by Quaid-e-Azam and the martyrs of the Pakistan Movement.

They emphasized the need to work together for the integrity and survival of the beloved country.

Prayers were also offered for the elevation of the ranks of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the thinker of Pakistan.

The ceremony was a solemn occasion to remember the contributions of Quaid-e-Azam and reaffirm the nation's commitment to the ideals he stood for.

APP/mjm/378