Prayer Ceremony Held To Honor Kashmiri Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Hyderabad Social Voice Civil Society Alliance Network organized a prayer ceremony in memory of Kashmiri martyrs and for the elevation of their ranks.

A large number of representatives from various social organizations and people from different walks of life attended the event.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the event was addressed by Patron Naeem Ahmed Sheikh, President Nadeem Ahmed Qadri, General Secretary Haji Kosar Salawat, Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Younis Jamal, Azhar Mangrio, Haji Muhammad Yaseen Arain, Yaseen Jatoi and other speakers.

They condemned India’s oppression against innocent Kashmiris and demanded that they should be given the right to self-determination as per United Nations resolutions.

The speakers also paid tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs and all those struggling for their freedom. Later, a special prayer was offered for the martyrs.

