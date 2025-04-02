Open Menu

Prayer Gathering Held For Health Well Being Of President Asif Ali Zardari

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Prayer gathering held for health well being of President Asif Ali Zardari

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A prayer gathering was organized at the Nawabshah Press Club for the health and well-being of President Asif Ali Zardari.

The event was led by Senior Vice President Musharraf Ali Bhatti.

On this occasion, General Secretary Arshad Ali Shaikh offered special prayers for President Zardari’s swift recovery and long life.

The gathering was attended by Working Committee Member Habibullah Abro, Haji Akhtar Rind, Kashif Abro, and journalists including Tasawwar-ul-Hassan Siddiqui, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Nafees Ahmed Arain, Shaban Khaskheli, and Muhammad Azam Bhatti. Press Club Manager Imam Bakhsh Solangi and several other journalists also participated in the event.

APP/rzq-nsm

