Prayer leader dies in Chaman firing

Unknown armed men shot dead prayer leader of a mosque at Killi Taki near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead prayer leader of a mosque at Killi Taki near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Sarwar was on way to home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries. His body was shifted to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.